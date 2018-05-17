Arrest made in Columbus shooting, bond denied

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have made an arrest in an April shooting investigation.

Cheyeterian Smith is charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested Thursday and denied bond.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says a house on 15th Avenue North was shot on April 16th.

Several shell casing were found at the scene.

Investigators say Smith knows the victim.

No one was injured.

Additional charges are possible.

Shelton says Smith is being questioned about other shooting incidents.

Smith was out of jail on bond when he was arrested.