Arrest made for alleged drug charges in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest for alleged Felony Methamphetamine Possession and Intent to Distribute.

According to the department, on December 9, deputies with the department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on Highway 23 South in Tremont.

Deputies and Agents made contact with the driver, later identified as Keith Aters.

During the roadside investigation, several bags of methamphetamine were found.

Aters was arrested and taken to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, where a hold was placed for narcotics investigation.

He has been charged with Felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Bond was set at $75,000.

