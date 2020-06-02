Arrest made in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest was made in a deadly weekend shooting in Columbus.

Michael Guyse, 33, was charged with manslaughter.

He’s expected to make a court appearance this afternoon, where bond will be set.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express.

Sources told WCBI that Odis Lee Latham, 48, was allegedly pulling on car door handles to see if they were unlocked. Latham reportedly got inside Guyse’s vehicle and that’s when the shooting occurred.

Columbus police have not officially released any information on the incident.