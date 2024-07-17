Arrest made in Monroe County death investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed in a death investigation in Monroe County.

Deputies have arrested 56-year-old Gregory James Hester. He was charged with tampering with evidence.

On July 7, the body of 45-year-old Sherry Pope of Vernon was found on her family’s Hatley Detroit Road property.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said Hester was the last person to see Pope alive. The sheriff called her death suspicious.

A final autopsy report is pending, as a preliminary finding showed no injuries.

Hester’s bond was set at $50,000.

He was on probation with the state of Alabama and had a warrant for his arrest when he was taken into custody by Lowndes County deputies on July 9.

If you have any information on Pope’s death, you are asked to call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1(800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app.

