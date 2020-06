OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies have made an arrest in a May homicide.

Matthew Graves, 27, of Brandon, was charged with capital murder. The underlying charge of the crime was arson.

Graves was denied bond at his first court appearance this week.

Joyce Bostick, 60, was found dead at her Sykes Road home back on May 13. Deputies were originally called to the house to check on Bostick.

The home was partially burned inside.