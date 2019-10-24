Arrest made in Starkville shooting near Cook Out

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a weekend shooting and it could have ties to a gang.

Jaylin Nave, 22, of Columbus, was charged with aggravated assault and commission of gang activity.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Highway 12, near Cook Out restaurant.

An affidavit against Nave reported the victim was shot in the hand and foot.

In the same court documents, Starkville police said Nave instigated a fight along with other gang members.

The same complaint said Nave is a member but the name of the alleged gang was removed from our public records request.

Starkville Police Chief Frank Nichols said the commission of gang activity charge against Nave is more about the actions and does not necessarily indicate gang