Arrest made in weekend West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police made a quick arrest after an argument between a former couple ended in gunfire.

Dontae Gunn, 19, was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling and four counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in the area of Lone Oak Park and Lone Oak Circle.

Police Chief Avery Cook said Gunn was in an argument with his ex-girlfriend at the time of the incident.

Four people were inside the home with the shooting occurred.

No one was injured.

Gunn’s bond was set at $900,000.