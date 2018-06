TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for a man arrested in connection with a Tupelo stabbing.

Nicholas Tyus, 33, of Baldwyn is now charged with Attempted Murder.

Judge Sadie Holland set his bond at $250,000 Wednesday.

Tupelo police were called to the 800 block of West Jefferson Street on Monday morning.

A 61-year-old man was stabbed multiple times.

He remains in the hospital.

The stabbing remains under investigation.