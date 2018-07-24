Arrested on drug charges, suspect allegedly threatens police informant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Illinois man, already in trouble for allegedly selling drugs, now faces even more charges.

A felony warrant for Trevor Sullivan, who now lives in Starkville, accuses him of retaliating against a police informant.

The complaint filed in Starkville Municipal Court says Sullivan used a direct message on Instagram to threaten to harm another person.

The actual charge is Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness and carries a maximum term of 10 years if convicted.

The original charges are for sale of cocaine and of mushrooms, a controlled substance, to an undercover individual within 1500 feet of a church.

Sullivan still faces trial on those charges.