Arrests made in two separate kidnapping investigations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies made arrests in two separate kidnapping investigations.

Dekkar Fleming, 29, was charged with kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Investigators said a person called deputies to report being held against their will by Fleming back on June 5 and 6.

Thursday, deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Jack Wiggins Road and found Fleming walking in the area.

Law enforcement also found him with a vehicle that was reported stolen from Lamar County, Alabama, where he could face charges.

In an unrelated case, 36-year-old Kevin Parker was charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of meth precursors.

Deputies were called to Old Yorkville Road on June 14 about a person claiming Parker held them against their will. Parker was arrested two days later when deputies responded to another incident and found him.

Meanwhile, investigators continued to search for Corey Mixon, 34. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Parker was out of jail on a $42,000 bond.

If you know where Mixon is — call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.