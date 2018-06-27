Arrests made in alleged Prentiss, Union County burglary ring

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cross-county investigation nets a couple of burglary arrest, plaguing parts of the county.

William Chaffin, 46, of Guntown was arrested in Prentiss County on a drug charge Monday.

Chaffin faces a Possession of Controlled Substance, Meth, charge with a bond of $5,000.

Two others were arrested for non-burglary charges, but along with Chaffin, police believe they’re connected to multiple burglaries in Prentiss and Union counties.

Prentiss County deputies aren’t releasing the other names until the Union County Sheriff’s Office finishes its investigation.

Most of the stolen property was recovered during the arrest of two of the suspects.