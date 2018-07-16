Investigators: Louisville Arson, Murder case one of the worst they’ve seen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fred Eiland, 50, made his first court appearance Monday.

He’s accused of setting the blaze that killed his wife, Merredythe Eiland and seriously injured his son.

Eiland is charged with Capital Murder, Arson and three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Bond has yet to be set.

This crime is one of the worst cases Winston County Deputies say they’ve ever seen.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says Eiland planned it and his daughter saw it happen.

The Gage Street apartment, just a few blocks from downtown, was converted into an apartment where Merredythe Eiland recently moved in with her kids.

Investigators say the building went up in a matter of seconds, leaving the family little time to get out.

“For whatever reason, he told us he was talking to a friend and got it on his mind and decided to do it.”

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says Fred Eiland, 50, and his wife disagreed so much that she moved out, taking their teenage son and daughter with her.

They were sound asleep here in the converted apartment, early Saturday morning.

Pugh says Eiland told investigators he planned the fire.

“That he got to thinking about his wife and their situation and that he went to a local convenience store, bought gas and a gas can, pushed an air conditioner in at the building they were staying in, and threw the gasoline in and lit it with a cigarette lighter, causing the building to go into flames.”

Eiland’s wife didn’t make it out.

His 17-year-old son is hospitalized with critical burns while his daughter and her boyfriend also have injuries.

Pugh says one of the victims caught Eiland in the act.

“They said they saw him strike something and his face lit up when he struck it and it went out and he struck it again and they could see his face plainly and as they fled the house, they could see him getting into his car to leave.”

Chief Deputy Keith Alexander has been investigating arson cases for two decades, but he says this is the first time he’s dealt with an arson and murder case tied into one investigation.

Investigators are counting on the witnesses and a confession from the suspect to close the case.

But Eiland didn’t give up easy.

“During the course of the capture, Mr. Eiland set his own vehicle on fire while he was fleeing from deputies. As the flames grew in his car, he opened the passenger door and attempted to turn into a driveway. He struck a tree in the driveway and fell from the vehicle and was apprehended at that time by deputies.”

Investigators arrested him in the Mount Olive Community on Saturday.

Eiland’s body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Louisville Police Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.