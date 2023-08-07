Artesia ended their annual Artesia Days festivities with a game of baseball.

Semi-pro baseball teams from around the area competed in Artesia.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- There is nothing like friendly competition to round out a celebrated community event.

Artesia Days is an annual festival that draws people from their hometown, relatives and friends.

Roosevelt Hairston is an assistant coach for the Artesia A’s and spoke about the community’s love for the team.

“Our community, they love Artesia baseball and they support us. it is wonderful because they enjoy us so we just go out and play hard for them. it is just part of the game and it is what we do.”

The Artesia A’s are a semi-pro baseball team located in the Lowndes County town.

They played against other local semi-pro teams today with the community coming out to show their support.

Hairston used to play semi-pro and now gets to help coach. He spoke about what he loves about getting to coach.

“I enjoy working with the younger guys. I like to give back to them what I have learned from the game of baseball.”

Overall, Hairston says that it was another successful year of Artesia Days. They had attendees from all over the country with estimations that over 5 thousand would attend over the multi-day festival.

“Artesia Days festival has been wonderful. I am glad everyone came out and enjoyed themselves. everything was just excellent it went excellent.”