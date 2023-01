Artesia Road at Old Mayhew Road will be closed Wednesday

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in Artesia or plan on traveling through town, just know that one road will be closed off Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Artesia Road at Old Mayhew Road will be closed off so rail road engineers can do some repair work.

The city of Artesia expects the work to take one day.

