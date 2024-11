As Mississippi State prepares to visit No. 7 Tennessee, Jeff Lebby reflects on relationship with Josh Heupel

Mississippi State has another tough road test this weekend when the Bulldogs visit No. 7 Tennessee. It will also be a reunion for MSU head coach Jeff Lebby and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. They worked together at Oklahoma as assistants in 2004, and Lebby was Heupel’s offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019.

At his Monday press conference, Lebby reflected on their relationship. WATCH: