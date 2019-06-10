As the College World Series in Omaha gets closer, hotels rates increase

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Omaha, Nebraska is about to be a popular sports tourism destination.

The College World Series is coming, and one team that’s sure to win is the hotel owners.

- Advertisement -

Regardless of what team you’re rooting for, you may face room rates around $300 or $400 a night if you don’t act fast.

Traveling to Omaha may take a Bulldog – sized bite out of your checkbook.

But there are some ways to make the trip a little more affordable.

With a win in the Starkville Super Regional, the Mississippi State Diamond Dawgs have punched their ticket to the College World Series, and are headed to Omaha.

While the team may have their accommodations booked, some of the Bulldog faithful are looking for deals in a hurry.

“The hotel room block that we currently have is $299 a night,” said Alumni Association Executive Director Jeff Davis.

Davis said the Marriott Hotel is the most affordable price fans can find, and the Alumni Association can help them get it.

“It’s a discounted rate, better than what they can get on their own if they try to book at the same hotel,” said Davis.

He said the hotel will also host pre-game festivities in Omaha.

“It’s a central meeting spot and they can come and celebrate with the bulldog family,” said Davis.

Chip and Susanna Vance are planning to celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary in Omaha.

“Instead of doing a gift for each other, we said if the Bulldogs make it to Omaha this year we’re going to go,” said Susanna Vance.

The Vance’s said there’s no limit on prices when it comes to supporting the Diamond Dawgs.

“Whatever it takes, hopefully, we can get tickets, that’s the biggest part. We’re going to do what we need to do,” said Chip Vance.

Of course, our own WCBI Sports Team is getting ready to hit the road.

If you’re want to use the Alumni Association discount, you can visit their website for more information.