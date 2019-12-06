Ashley adding space and jobs in Ecru

ECRU (MDA RELEASE) Ashley Furniture is expanding operations at its stationary upholstery manufacturing and regional distribution center in Ecru. The project is a $25.05-million corporate investment and will create 100 jobs.

“Northeast Mississippi’s furniture industry is a strong economic driver throughout the region, employing thousands of Mississippians – many of whom are employed at Ashley Furniture,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “Ashley has had tremendous success at its Ecru facility, and the addition of 100 more jobs for the area’s skilled workforce will help ensure the company enjoys many more years of growth and success in Pontotoc County.”

Ashley Furniture’s expansion, the company’s 14th at its Ecru location, will involve constructing an additional 403,000 square feet onto its existing facility, which is nearly 2 million square feet, to accommodate the expanded operations and improve services to its regional customers. The location’s current truck shop will be re-established in a new location, which will be comprised of a 35,000-square-foot truck maintenance facility.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and construction. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a cash rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that meet or exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates.

“From automobiles to ships to furniture, Mississippians are known for producing exceptional products in demand by consumers around the world. Our workforce goes the extra mile in craftsmanship, evidenced by Ashley Furniture’s expansion, creating new jobs in its Ecru location,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “We salute our partners at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors and the town of Ecru for their teamwork with MDA to bring this exciting economic development win to our state.”

Ashley Furniture employs a total of 3,290 workers in Mississippi, with approximately 2,260 employees at the Ecru location.