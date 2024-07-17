Ashley Furniture expansion to create at least 500 jobs in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Ashley Furniture is expanding and creating at least 500 new jobs in Lee County.

The company’s foam and mattress production in Verona will expand by purchasing and renovating a neighboring building.

A new facility will also be built.

Ashley will also expand its Saltillo plant with more equipment and operations.

In all, this will be an $80 million corporate investment.

The Mississippi Development Authority and Lee County are providing tax assistance.

Work is expected to continue through the end of 2025.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X