Investigation underway after body found in burned Winston home

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating after a body was found in a burned-out home.

Winston County Volunteer Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Liddell Road this afternoon for reports of a home fire.

Crews from East Winston and Nanih Waiya Volunteer Fire Departments and the Louisville Fire Department responded.

Winston County Fire Coordinator Jody Garrad told WCBI that the mobile home had already burned to the ground by the time crews arrived.

A body was found in the remains of the home.

They have not yet been identified.

It is unknown when the fire began.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.