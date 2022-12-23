Asking for warmth this Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Much of the country go to experience dangerously cold temperatures, with the passing of the Siberian cold front Thursday evening. Into the holiday weekend, the temperatures are going to stay on the colder end of the scale. There will be a gradual warming trend though into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: There have been clear and sunny sky conditions throughout our Friday. The clearer sky will allow what little heat we received to drop overnight. Low temperatures are going to be in the single digits to lower 10s again tonight. Remembering to continue with the 3 Ps: pipes, pets, and people. Just on any of your more vulnerable neighbors during this time.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Continuing the trend of below freezing temperatures, the high temperature is going to reach the upper 20s. Sky conditions will again be clear and sunny, with a 0% chance of any rain showers. Very light flurries may be possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper teens.

CHRISTMAS DAY: High temperatures make their way out of the below freezing trend, hitting the middle 30s. A sunny and clear sky is expected for Sunday. Overnight temperatures will fall again into the upper teens.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will get slightly warmer with each day, for the high and low temperatures. There is a slight chance for rain showers Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Other than those days with a slight chance, sky conditions should stay mostly clear.