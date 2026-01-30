Assistant DA breaks down case involving teen charged with felonies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County teenager is now facing multiple felony charges after a grand jury indicted him as an adult in connection with two separate incidents from last year.

The charges have renewed public concern and strengthened community support for the family of the alleged victim. Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Lane discussed the case and the next steps in the legal process on Thursday, January 29.

The situation first drew widespread attention in 2025 after a video recorded in Caledonia appeared to show a teenager pointing a gun at another teen while using racial slurs.

The clip circulated quickly online, prompting immediate misdemeanor charges in youth court. However, investigators continued examining additional allegations connected to the events.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury has now indicted 16‑year‑old Jayden Rager on aggravated assault, kidnapping, and sexual battery. These charges stem from two separate investigations conducted last year.

“The grand jury heard all the evidence available,” Lane said. “At least twelve jurors decided there was probable cause to move forward on each of these felony charges.”

Lane explained that Mississippi law requires certain juvenile cases, including those involving firearms or serious sexual offenses, to be handled in circuit court rather than youth court.

“Any juvenile offense involving a firearm falls under circuit court jurisdiction,” he said. “And because of the seriousness of the sexual battery charge, that also belongs in circuit court.”

As the legal case progresses, the alleged victim’s family says the young teen involved continues to struggle emotionally. His mother said the incident had lasting effects.

“My child is traumatized… he has withdrawn a lot. He’s not as joyful or friendly as he used to be,” she said in a statement.

Community organizations have also rallied around the family. The One Blood Coalition, formed shortly after the video surfaced, has pledged ongoing support.

“We’re here to support this family… to bring unity, to bring justice, and to show that people from all backgrounds can stand together when something is wrong,” a coalition organizer said.

Another coalition member said the group aims to balance faith with accountability.

“We’re just looking for unity and justice. These families have been through a lot, and support like this matters,” the member said.

Lane noted that the district attorney’s office is aware of the high level of public interest and emphasized the seriousness of the allegations.

“These are serious charges with serious penalties,” he said. “We’re working closely with both victims’ families to find an equitable solution as the case moves forward.”

Rager remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance. A bond has not yet been set.

The case will now proceed through the Lowndes County Circuit Court system. Rager is entitled to a jury trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Authorities say they will continue to release updates as the case develops.