Assistant superintendent in Lowndes County School District files lawsuit

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – As assistant superintendent in the Lowndes County School District has filed a lawsuit against the district.

Susan Johnson filed the federal lawsuit, claiming the Lowndes County School Board did not hire her for the superintendent job because she’s a woman.

Johnson was one of three finalists for the job late last year.

She claims her education and work experience far exceed Sam Allison, who was selected as the county’s top educator.

An EEOC complaint was also filed. A court date has not been set.