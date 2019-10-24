Astros fire executive for “inappropriate” comments to reporters

The Houston Astros have fired assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman after an investigation into hisof a controversial player apparently directed to a group of female reporters, the team announced Thursday.

The team determined that the comments were directed toward “one or more reporters.”

“Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident. Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly, we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros,” the statement said.

“His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”

Taubman’s comments came after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series to advance to the World Series. Sports Illustrated reported that Taubman had turned to the female reporters and yelled: “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f—ing glad we got Osuna!”

He was referring to pitcher Roberto Osuna, picked up by the Astros after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2018 for allegedly assaulting the mother of his young child. The Astros had been criticized for acquiring Osuna.

In the team’s statement Thursday, the Astros said they were “thankful to Major League Baseball and to everyone that cooperated in the investigation.”

“As previously stated, the Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We fully support MLB and baseball’s stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organization.”