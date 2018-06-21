At least 26 children fall ill at Lake Placid summer camp, authorities say

More than two dozen children at a summer camp fell ill and are being examined, CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports. Officials in Highlands County, Florida, say 26 kids from the Clover Leaf 4H camp in Lake Placid began vomiting and were rushed to local hospitals.

WTSP-TV writes that none of the cases appear to be serious.

Highlands County Fire and Rescue officials wrote that children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade counties are attending the camp.

CBS News has reached out to camp officials, but they didn’t provide comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates.