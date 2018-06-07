ATF agent shot during enforcement operation in Indiana

CBS Chicago reporter Jim Williams via Twitter
GARY, Ind. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says one of its agents has been shot during an operation in Indiana. ATF spokesman Thomas Ahern says the agent from the Chicago Field Division sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the operation Thursday afternoon in Gary.
Ahern says one person also may have been shot by law enforcement during the operation. According to the Times of Northwest Indiana newspaper, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said that he was told the second person shot during the operation has died.
The agent’s name and details of the injury were not immediately released.
This is a developing story.
