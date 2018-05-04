ATF agent shot in head in Chicago, sparking manhunt

CBS Chicago
(CHICAGO) A federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was shot in the head and critically wounded early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city’s South Side, CBS Chicago reports. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. and the area around Davis Square Park has been sealed off with crime tape.
Chicago Police say they were working on a joint operation with ATF when the agent was shot.
According to police radio traffic, the agent officer was driven to the hospital by fellow task force members who didn’t want to wait for an ambulance, CBS Chicago says.
A Chicago officer was injured, but not shot, and taken to a hospital with what were being called non-life-threatening injuries.
Police haven’t said what type of operation they were working on with the ATF.
Authorities were searching for the gunman — even checking rooftops, CBS Chicago notes.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.