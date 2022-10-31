Athletics Director John Cohen leaves MSU, heads to Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This is an update to a story we have been following all weekend.

John Cohen is headed to Auburn as their new Athletic Director.

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum confirmed Cohen’s resignation earlier today.

WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff was the first to report that Cohen signed a deal with Auburn.

Cohen, a former Mississippi State baseball player, also served as head coach for the MSU baseball team before becoming the Athletics Director at Mississippi State.

The university is now beginning a national search for a new athletics director.

Sokoloff will have more on the Cohen story and what this means for Mississippi State tonight on WCBI News at 5 and 6.

