Atmos Energy Customers Need to Stay Vigilant Against Utility Scammers

MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – During this time of the year, Atmos Energy would like to remind customers to be on alert for potential scams targeting utility customers.

“Beware of impostors demanding payment at your door – our employees will not collect payments in person,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays name, photograph, and the Atmos Energy logo. If you suspect an impostor, call our customer service number at 888.286.6700 to verify the employee’s identity and contact local authorities. Also, beware of bogus emails or texts requesting immediate payment of your bill, particularly with prepaid debit cards.”

In recent years, utilities have seen an increase in reported scammers who are contacting customers seeking payments and personal and financial information to avoid service interruptions. As a reminder, Atmos Energy will never ask for payments using a pre-paid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications. Atmos Energy will also provide multiple notices and work to assist customers with payment plan options before service interruptions.

Customers who suspect fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should contact local law enforcement authorities and the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888.286.6700, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST.

