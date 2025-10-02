Atmos Energy reports a gas leak in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Atmos Emergency has released a statement regarding a gas leak in downtown Tupelo.

“During routine monitoring earlier today, Atmos Energy discovered a natural gas leak near 209 Troy Street in Tupelo. We issued a precautionary evacuation of several businesses in the area and remain on scene to make the necessary repairs. The safety of the public, our employees, and our system is our highest priority, and we thank the Tupelo Fire Department for their support. As a part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, leak detection and monitoring are among the most important safety activities we conduct.”

To learn more about natural gas leak detection, visit atmos.energy.com.

