Atmos Energy Supports Columbus Fire & Rescue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Columbus Fire and Rescue team will have a “cooler” way to battle blazes thanks to a donation from Atmos Energy.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Columbus City Council, representatives from Atmos Energy presented a $6,300 check to members of Columbus Fire and Rescue. The money will be used to purchase a DeWalt Super Vac battery-powered fan, which will be used by Columbus Fire and Rescue to clear the air at burning structures.

“Atmos Energy is committed to being the safest provider of natural gas services and to fueling safe and thriving communities,” said Matt Davidson, President of the Mississippi Division. “Providing equipment for our first responders enhances their safety while they are performing such an important service is just one of the ways we can make a difference.”

According to officials with Columbus Fire and Rescue, the company currently has a few similar fans, only they are powered by gasoline. This can result in exhaust from the fans getting blown into the fire scene along with fresh air.

“The air blown by a battery-powered fan is much cleaner,” said “Chip” Kain, A Shift Battalion Chief for Columbus Fire & Rescue. “That makes a big difference when you are fighting a fire.”

“I am grateful to Atmos Energy for their generous support of the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department,” said Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. “The $6,300 donation from Atmos will help outfit fire trucks with new fans that aid in removing smoke and hazardous chemicals from structures during and after a fire.”

“This investment will not only keep Columbus’s first responders safe but will ensure that lives are saved during rescue operations,” he said.

Columbus Fire & Rescue personnel said this will be the first battery-powered fan used in the city, but that they hope that all fans will be battery-powered in the future.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter