CPD responds to separate stabbing, shooting reports in 24 Hours

CPD: "Don't act before you think."

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – High emotions and poor conflict resolution often don’t mix well.

Within 24 hours, a man was stabbed and a woman was shot in two separate incidents in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department is looking for two people who are being charged with aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault.

CPD’s Public Information Officer, Bryan Moore, said it all boils down to an inability to resolve conflicts peacefully.

On Monday, a 39-year-old woman reportedly damaged her former partner’s property, but police say she didn’t stop there.

“He stated that his ex-girlfriend came to Waffle House where he was located and stabbed his tire. He also stated that after he left the Waffle House she followed him until his tire went flat and stabbed him in the hand,” said Moore.

If you’ve seen this woman, CPD needs your help.

“The suspect’s name is Mimie Smith. She’s either located in Louisville or Starkville. She’s wanted out of Columbus Police Department for aggravated domestic violence,” said Moore.

On Sunday night, across the railroad tracks on 14th Avenue, another fight broke out.

This argument started as a shouting match and ended with one woman shot.

“Witnesses on scene stated that a LaQuantavious Perry was on the scene in a verbal altercation with the mother of his child,” said Moore.

That verbal altercation soon turned physical, Perry was accused of shooting at a house where five people sat on the porch.

One woman was struck in the arm.

She was treated and released at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Perry is now wanted for two counts of domestic aggravated assault and six counts of aggravated assault.

Moore said the violence in the last 24 hours boils down to improper management of emotions.

“The people of Columbus need to figure out better ways to handle your emotions. You can call a friend, or walk away. Don’t act before you think. Always think about the outcome. Think about the repercussions. Think about the consequences before you act because once the action happens, you can’t go back. And once Columbus Police Department gets involved, legal actions will be taken,” said Moore.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mimie Smith or LaQuantavious Perry, call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

