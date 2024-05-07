Watch for warnings: HVAC experts tell when to service your AC unit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Doing things ahead of time is always best, and that is certainly the case when it comes to preparing for Mississippi heat.

Mike Boyle is the owner of Boyle’s Heating and Cooling. He said now is the time to make sure your air conditioner is ready for a heavy load this summer.

“We want to make sure run composures are good, condenser fan motors are going, and our compressors are going. Around here we have a lot of straight cooling units, and we have a lot of heat pump systems, and there are a lot of variances in those,” said Boyle.

Milton Tate understands preparing for the Mississippi Heat, the Noxubee County native said he’s ready if his unit ever goes out.

“I have a maintenance man on call, so anytime my unit goes out he can come and take care of me really quick,” said Tate.

Boyle said there are several warning signs that your unit may be going out.

“When you set a thermostat, your air conditioner should keep it within one to two degrees of what you set that set point for. If you are getting four or five degrees worth of rise out of it, then you know your system is not doing what it is supposed to be doing,” said Boyle.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat was the underlying cause of nearly 1,700 deaths in 2022. Making it a year with the highest heat-related death rate in at least two decades. Tate said as someone who has lived in Mississippi his entire life, he knows it is also important for the community to check on seniors and the disabled when temperatures rise.

“It wouldn’t hurt to grab four or five people to say go check this neighborhood we have these seniors here these seniors there, the temperature is about to rise. it is already rising, it is going to rise even hire, go ahead and start taking care of it now because I think the senior citizens will appreciate it if you come out and check on them,” said Tate.

Boyle said taking the cheaper route is not always the best. He said you should always let the experts work on your unit.

He also said checking your filters is another good way to maintain your unit.

“People are bad about not changing their filters, and then they wonder why they are sneezing and stuff. So once a month, you should change your filter,” said Boyle.

Boyle said the average life expectancy of an AC unit is about 15 years, and you should have your unit checked once a year.

