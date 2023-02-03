Atmos Energy warns customers of bogus scammers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Atmos Energy customers are asked to be on high alert for scammers.

Whether it is bogus imposters demanding money at your door or emails and texts demanding bill payments, utility companies are seeing an increase in reports of scammers seeking financial and other private information.

Atmos said employees will not collect money in person. If you suspect an imposter at your door, check the employee’s identification badge, which displays the name, photo, and Atmos logo.

Contact Atmos Energy’s customer service number at (888) 286-6700 and your local law enforcement if you find anything suspicious.

