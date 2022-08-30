Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills.

ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, along with other state and local leaders were on hand as ATMOS donated 20 thousand dollars in new equipment to the living facility for men recovering from addiction.

The staff at The Mission and ATMOS officials hope this will help keep one expense manageable.

“Electric bills were running over $500 -$600 a month, and they were only cooling and heating a portion of this building. And we will probably be able to reduce that by at least 30-40%,” said Lance Coe, Atmos Account Manager.

The equipment includes a new one hundred gallon gas water heater and two, two-ton HVAC heating and cooling units.