Attempted kidnapping ends after vehicle crashes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An attempted kidnapping comes to a crashing halt in Tupelo.

Police say the suspect abducted a woman from Ballard Park around 5 Monday evening, and drove East on West Main street, hitting several cars along the route.

- Advertisement -

The suspect drove to the Thomas Street Post Office where he wrecked in the parking lot.

Police arrested the suspect on the scene.

The victim was taken to NMMC where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect faces a number of charges, including kidnapping and malicious mischief.