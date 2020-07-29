Attempted murder victim’s life saved by Conservation Officer

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- To protect and serve. That’s what officers are sworn in to do.

In Yalobusha County, a Conservation Officer is being praised for saving the life woman who was left for dead.

Officer Brian Tallent was responding to a call near the Holly Springs National Forest.

When he found the vehicle described to him on the call, he found a woman unconscious and quickly started life-saving measures.

She was flown to a hospital.

Investigators didn’t go into detail as to how the woman was harmed.

However, Michael Paul Gray, 42 of Coffeeville, MS was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug and booked into the Yalobusha County Jail.

“We are extremely proud of the immediate, decisive actions taken by Officer Tallent. Our prayers are with the young lady, that she can fully recover from this heinous act of violence” states Colonel Steve Adcock.

This case is still under investigation.