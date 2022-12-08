Attempted prisoner escape in Starkville fails -Another charge added

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have been wondering why there were so many police officers at OCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday evening. Starkville Police say a man in police custody attempted to escape through a bathroom vent in the hospital.

The man in custody was Deveontay Jones who is charged with Aggravated Assault from a December 3rd incident at Forest Creek Apartments. Jones was also charged with nine misdemeanor warrants from unrelated incidents.

Following the attempted escape, Jones received an additional felony charge for prisoner escape.