Attorney General candidate stops by Columbus coffee shop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Statewide primaries are around the corner and one Republican candidate running for Attorney General made a pit stop in the Friendly City.

Representative Mark Baker was at Beans and Cream Friday afternoon meeting folks in Columbus.

Baker has been a prosecutor for several years and a representative for District 74.

Baker said he’s running to fight for Mississippi’s conservative values.

He talked about a recent letter threatening to sue the state for placing “in God we trust” on license plates.

“We received a letter from the Humanist Society that said ‘If you don’t remove in God we Trust from the seal and the tag, we’re going to sue you.’ We need an Attorney General that’s going to stand up say ‘Come on sue us cause in God we do trust’ and we’re going to stand for Mississippi Values,” said Baker.

A Republican hasn’t held the position as Attorney General since reconstruction.