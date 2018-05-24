Attorney General talks progress for Crimes Against Children Task Force

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Attorney General Jim Hood says his office continues to crack down on adults who target children using technology.

Hood was the guest speaker at West Point Rotary Thursday.

He says his office’s Crimes Against Children Task Force has been in effect since 2009 and is designed to protect minors from the dangers that come from technology, specifically child pornography.

Hood says his investigators work every day to catch culprits.

“All over the state, every week we are arresting somebody, and they are easy cases,” the Attorney General said. “Most of the time, I mean, it’s forensic evidence available. We’ve been doing that since about 2009. We drove down the numbers of people who were downloading child pornography. The top downloader in 2009 was about 300 over a 30 day period. Since then, we’ve driven it down below 50, so they know we are out there watching.”

The AG also mentioned the dangers that can come from online dating sites and wants to send a stern warning that sending nude photographs to a minor is a crime and if caught there will be consequences