Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks child care, equal pay, and more in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Attorney General Lynn Fitch was in the area Thursday night talking with a group of Republican women. She spoke on several subjects related to equal pay, access to child care, and human trafficking.

On the topic of pro-life values and child care, Fitch wants child support to be enforced heavily within the state. According to the AG, over 90 percent of the people who owe child support in Mississippi are men. She also wants to strengthen our foster care and adoption systems.

“Empowering women and promoting life go hand in hand,” said Fitch. “Now when you do that, there are a lot of things that we need to be doing as a state. We need to be talking about child care. We need to be talking about adoption. We need to be talking about the foster care system. We need to be talking about child support enforcement. So there are a number of hard topics but it’s time that Mississippi moves in and addresses those issues. And they are challenges but as we work together and we’re unified, we can work together and make a difference in our state.”

Fitch also suggested an extra employer tax credit should be provided for parents.