ATV crash claims the life of Lowndes County teen

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A late afternoon ATV accident has claimed the life of a Caledonia teenager.

The accident happened on Border Springs Road just after 5:00 PM Tuesday.

13 year old Connor Taylor and a teenage relative were riding the ATV when the crash occurred.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant tells WCBI that Taylor, the driver, was killed.

The other teen suffered what are being described as non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still open.