ATV crash in Union County leaves one dead and two people injured

UNION COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tragic ATV crash in Union County left an 11-year-old boy dead and his younger brother injured.

The wreck happened on Saturday, April 12, on County Road 36 in the Pleasant Dale community.

The 11-year-old died at a Tupelo Hospital. His brother, Caleb, was airlifted to Memphis with spinal injuries and is awaiting surgery.

Their grandmother, Debbie Dykes, was also hurt and has been released.

The boys are the sons of Union County Jail Administrator Kayla Harrison.

Sheriff Jimmy Edwards called it a terrible accident.

