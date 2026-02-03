Aundrea Self spreads the word about growing community groups in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Small things can make a big impact. That was part of the message delivered by a familiar face today in Starkville.

Aundrea Self was spreading the word about a growing number of community groups helping to fund the work of other organizations.

What started with 100 Women Who Care has now begun to branch out into related groups, 100 Men Who Care and 100 Kids Who Care.

They are all looking for new members.

100 Women Who Care is a group of Women in Starkville who each pledge to give 100 dollars each to help organizations fund special projects.

The women meet once a year and vote on which projects receive the money.

They and groups like the Starkville Community Foundation, which is now affiliated with the CREATE Foundation, are working to make sure that those doing good in Oktibbeha County can continue their work.

“So many community projects, I mean, from the Boys and Girls Club to the J.L. King Center to our Helping Hands organization here in Starkville, which helps people with their electricity bills. So, the work of the Starkville Community Foundation and the 100 Women Who Care touches so many areas in Starkville. And our whole purpose, our whole mission is to make sure they have the funding to do the special work they’re doing every day,” Said Aundrea.

For more information on 100 Women Who Care and the Starkville Community Foundation, you can go to their website at starkvillecommunityfoundation.com.

