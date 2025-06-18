Author/radio show host takes a look at Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys

Dr Alex McFarland has a daily show on the AFR network, and also had a deep connection with Beach Boys co founder Brian Wilson

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Every day, Dr. Alex McFarland connects with a nationwide radio audience.

McFarland also had a connection with a giant of 20th-century American music.

McFarland grew up as a fan of the Beach Boys, and when he became a Christian in his early 20s, he began praying for his boyhood idols.

“I began to pray I would get to meet the Beach Boys. I said, ‘Lord, if I ever get backstage, I want to talk to Brian about Christ,” Dr. McFarland said.

Eventually, McFarland met Jeff Foskett, a member of the band’s inner circle, who was known as the ‘vice principal ” of the Beach Boys.

“Shortly after Jeffrey and I became friends, I was able to attend any Beach Boys concert I wanted to, eat meals with them, as I had the opportunity, I began to talk with different members about the Lord,” McFarland said.

McFarland, who tours the nation as a popular conference speaker and author, said behind the spotlight, Brian Wilson was a complex individual who wanted his music to make a positive difference. McFarland recalls one instance, backstage before a concert.

“Brian said, Let’s go make these people happy for two hours, let’s help them forget their troubles.’ He squeezed my hand and said, ‘Alex, pray over the group,” McFarland said.

McFarland lives in North Carolina and stayed in touch with Foskett until his passing in 2023. He knew Brian Wilson had been diagnosed with dementia, and remembers his first thoughts when he learned his boyhood hero had passed away.

‘The opening track on Pet Sounds, there is a line ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we could wake up in the kind of world where we belong.’ To paraphrase that, I believe Brian Wilson did wake up in the kind of world he belonged on June 11, which is Heaven,” he said.

