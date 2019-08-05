Authorities capture millionaire murder fugitive Peter Chadwick

A Newport Beach man suspected of killing his wife in 2012 has been captured in Mexico, “48 Hours” reports. Peter Chadwick ended up on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list after being released on $1.5 million bail and later withdrawing millions from his bank accounts in January 2015 before disappearing.

CBS News cameras caught footage of him being escorted by authorities Monday after being flown to Los Angeles International Airport and then driven to Newport Beach Police Department headquarters.

The 55-year-old is accused of killing his wife of 21 years, 46-year-old Quee Chadwick, on Oct. 10, 2012, following an argument, and then dumping her body in a dumpster in rural San Diego County.

Peter Chadwick is seen being led by U.S. Marshals at the Los Angeles International Airport after being captured in Mexico on Monday, August 5, 2019. The 55-year-old was once considered one of the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted men and was suspected of killing his wife in 2012. 48 Hours

He was arrested after calling police near the U.S.-Mexico border the following day. Her body was not discovered until about eight days after the murder.

Chadwick was charged with Quee’s murder before her body was even found because Newport Beach police detectives found injuries on his body showing signs that he had been involved in a fight. Investigators found blood and signs of a struggle inside the couples’ upscale home.

Chadwick and his wife had been discussing the possibility of divorce at the time of her murder, officials said. Police were alerted to her disappearance after she failed to pick her three children up from school.

Chadwick has pleaded not guilty to murder charges and claims his wife was kidnapped and killed by a house painter, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.