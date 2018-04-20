Authorities giving new details on arrest of fugitive grandma – live updates

Federal investigators in Florida planned to hold a press conference Friday morning on the arrest of Lois Riess. Investigators believe she killed her husband in Minnesota then fled to Florida, where she fatally shot her doppelganger with the intention of assuming her identity.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Advertisement -
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.