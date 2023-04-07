Authorities investigate death of two people after shooting in Monroe County

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a shooting in Monroe County.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened in the Hamilton area Friday afternoon.

He would not release the name of the street where it happened.

Crook told WCBI this is an ongoing investigation and deputies are still trying to determine what sparked the gunfire.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

