Authorities responding to reports of shootings in West Texas

The Odessa Police Department posted on Facebook that there are “multiple gunshot victims” and at least one suspect, possibly two, driving around in a hijacked mail truck “shooting at random people.” A local hospital said they had six patients, with three in critical condition and three stable condition.

“The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut,” the Facebook post read. “Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.”

The Midland Police Department posted on Facebook they believe two shooters were involved and using two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy movie theater in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland, the police said.

The city of Odessa told CBS affiliate KOSA there have been 20 people injured.

“They are shooting at random,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times. “We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries.”

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.