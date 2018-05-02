Authorities: Slaying possibly linked to killing of ex-Packer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama authorities say they’ve found the body of a man believed to have been killed in retaliation for the slaying of a former Green Bay Packers player.

Sheriff’s officials tell area media 21-year-old Darryl Thomas appears to have been killed in retribution for the shooting death of former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray.

Thomas’ body was found dumped along a road near Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon. That’s less than a day after Gray’s body was found in his home near Birmingham.

At least one of the suspects in Thomas’ death is believed to have been a close friend of Gray.

No charges have been filed in either death.

The 25-year-old Gray signed with the Packers in 2014. He was living in Alabama after being released in 2015.

