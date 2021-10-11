Auto body shops are seeing delays getting parts in

Getting products and parts is an ongoing issue for businesses of all types

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Getting products and parts is an ongoing issue for businesses of all types. One area hit particularly hard has been the automotive industry. Auto body shops worldwide have been experiencing delays in getting the parts they need to make repairs, and it’s putting a dent in their business.

“I’m just trying to keep my head above the water just fixing what we can and dealing with what we can in front of us,” said manager or Allen’s Body Shop J.D. Edwards.

For Edwards, it’s been tough to get the parts they need to get people back on the road. It’s an issue they’ve been dealing with for a while.

“The beginning of the pandemic it was a little rough then it got better.. now all of a sudden it’s back like nobody can do anything with parts. I’d say this year is worse than last year,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the parts are there; they’re just having a hard time getting them to the shops.

“From what I’m being told they’re all shorthanded on help to move the parts. It’s not necessarily that they can’t get parts in it’s just they don’t have anybody to help get them out,” said Edwards.

Accidents happen whether it be in life or behind the wheel; some are worse than others. Edwards encouraged people who don’t have major damage to their car to patiently wait for those that do.

“I’m scheduling people two weeks out sometimes three weeks depending on the severity of their wreck. If your car is driveable I ask you to wait a couple of weeks and let me get some of the ones that are non-driveable out of the way because those people literally have nothing they can do,” said Edwards.

Edwards and his team are working to get cars in and out as fast as possible. No matter what body shop people go to; they’re encouraged to be patient and understand that the delays are affecting everyone.